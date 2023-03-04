Ahead of International Women's Day (March 8), we bring you a list of shows that portray Indian women in a unique avatar

Driving seat

Saavi Ki Savaari on Colors

Saavi (played by Smariddhii Shukla) is self-reliant, optimistic and street smart. She is the sole bread winner of her family. Breaking stereotypes, Saavi becomes the first female auto-rickshaw driver from Ujjain.

In command

Anupamaa on Star Plus

This show has been ruling the hearts of viewers as well as TRP charts. Women relate to titular character of Rupali Ganguly. She is neglected by her family and husband. But as soon as she takes command of her life and those around her, things change for the better.

Economic independence

Main Hoon Aparajita on Zee TV

Shweta Tiwari made a comeback to television with this show. The show is about Aparajita (played by Shweta Tiwari), who is divorced and how she realises the importance of being self-sufficient as well as financially independent. The Hindi show is an official remake of Telugu language drama, Radhamma Kuthuru.

Entering men’s world

Chashni on Star Plus

This new show has brought forth the story of two sisters, Chandni and Roshini, played by Amandeep Sidhu and Srishti Singh, respectively. Amandeep plays a firefighter. On being offered a unique character Amandeep said, “Playing a firefighter is special as I will be serving my nation even though it is in reel life. I always wanted to play this type of a character that questions the gender stereotypes.”

Chasing dreams

Durga Aur Charu on Colors TV

This show takes a thrilling turn as it jumps 10 years into the future. Rachi Sharma brings to life the character of Durga, while Adrija Roy takes on the role of Charu. The once inseparable sisters now lead separate lives, each pursuing their dreams and facing new challenges. Despite their differences, the paths of Durga and Charu are bound to cross, and the future of their relationship remains uncertain.

Challenging norms

Meet on Zee TV

The show caters to the new-age audience as the heroine is a girl with short hair, Meet Hooda, played by Ashi Singh. She tries to break the socio-cultural norms a woman is expected to fit in. The show is set in Haryana.