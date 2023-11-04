‘AI is a nightmare’: Actor Nicolas Cage has slammed the use of AI in filmmaking

IANS

Acclaimed actor Nicolas Cage has slammed the use of AI in filmmaking, calling it a ‘nightmare’ while referring to his cameo as Superman in The Flash. Though initially glad he got to play Superman at least for once, Cage has since then dismissed his cameo appearance. “AI is a nightmare to me. It’s inhumane. You can’t get more inhumane than artificial intelligence … I would be very unhappy if people were taking my art … and appropriating it,” he said. Cage had finally got to play Superman after his 1998 project with director Tim Burton titled Superman Lives. The cameo showcased Cage as the Man of Steel firing lasers at various enemies, while being de-aged with CGI.

However, given the bad visuals of The Flash, Nicolas Cage was not that happy with his appearance. While he had praised the opportunity of getting to essay the role, he also said that the cameo was something very different from what he had shot.

“When I went to the picture, it was me fighting a giant spider,” Cage said. “I did not do that. That was not what I did,” he added.