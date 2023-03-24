Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have decided to merge their respective foundations (the Anushka Sharma Foundation and the Virat Kohli Foundation) to launch a joint non-profit initiative aimed at helping those in need. In a joint statement, they said, “In the words of Kahlil Gibran, ‘In truth, it is life that gives unto life,’ while you, who deem yourself a giver, are but a witness’. With this sentiment in mind, we have decided to work together through SeVVA, aiming to reach out to as many people as possible. The NGO will continue to strive for social good.”

Virat will continue to provide scholarships to athletes, and Anushka will be involved with animal welfare activities.