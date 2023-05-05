Aishwarya Sakhuja joins the show Junooniyatt

In the current track of Colors’ Junooniyatt, Jahaan (Ankit Gupta) has lost his vocal prowess due to an accident that occurred while he was racing with Jordan (Gautam Singh Vig). Despite being in love with Elahi (Neha Rana), Jahaan decides to stay away from her, feeling guilty about choosing her over music. The arrival of Dr Pari, a renowned voice therapist, is set to bring a drastic change in Elahi and Jahaan’s relationship.

Aishwarya Sakhuja, who is set to essay the role of Dr Pari, said, “Reuniting with Ravie after 12 years feels special and brings back many memories of us trying to find our feet as actors. Hence, without giving it a second thought, I gave a nod to playing the character offered to me. I will be essaying the role of Dr Pari, who is tasked with nursing Jahaan’s voice back to normalcy. I hope the viewers embrace me in this character and watch out for the twists in the upcoming episodes.”