Ajay Devgn reacts after Akshay Kumar’s apology for promoting pan masala brand

On Thursday, Akshay Kumar released a statement, apologising to his fans for endorsing a pan masala brand. Akshay mentioned that he has decided to step down from the endorsement. And now, reacting to Akshay’s apology, Ajay Devgn, who is also a part of the same commercial, said that it is a personal choice.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police
Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike
Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail
Police have registered a case
Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report
Punjab Police step aside, let ‘jugad rehris' run for the tim...
Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van
Most of the cash has also been recovered