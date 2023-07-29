Ajooni and Na Umra Ki Seema Ho complete one year

Star Bharat recently held a double celebration on the sets of Na Umra Ki Seema Ho and Ajooni. Both shows have not only completed 300 episodes but have also completed one year together.
The lead actress of Ajooni, Ayushi Khurana, says, “The entire team of Ajooni has achieved this milestone together. This is all because of the love we receive from our audience. I want to express my gratitude to the viewers for showering so much love on Ajooni. I hope we continue to entertain the audience and they keep appreciating our efforts.”
The lead actress of Na Umra Ki Seema Ho, Rachna Mistry, says, “I am delighted that we have completed one year and 300 episodes of the show. I hope that the audience continues to shower their love on our show.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parade Video: In charge, Manipur women cops meet victims, record statements
Investigation team trying to identify eyewitnesses | CJI ind...
5 killed, 20 injured as two buses collide in Maharashtra's Buldhana district
The accident occurs around 2.30 am on a flyover in Malkapur ...
50% aid for setting up chip units: PM Modi
Foxconn, Micron among electronics majors set to invest big i...