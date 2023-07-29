Ajooni and Na Umra Ki Seema Ho complete one year

Star Bharat recently held a double celebration on the sets of Na Umra Ki Seema Ho and Ajooni. Both shows have not only completed 300 episodes but have also completed one year together.

The lead actress of Ajooni, Ayushi Khurana, says, “The entire team of Ajooni has achieved this milestone together. This is all because of the love we receive from our audience. I want to express my gratitude to the viewers for showering so much love on Ajooni. I hope we continue to entertain the audience and they keep appreciating our efforts.”

The lead actress of Na Umra Ki Seema Ho, Rachna Mistry, says, “I am delighted that we have completed one year and 300 episodes of the show. I hope that the audience continues to shower their love on our show.”