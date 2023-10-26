Akanksha Puri to host of MTV Date to Remember Season 2

Renowned for her captivating presence, Akanksha Puri has become a household name in the world of entertainment. However, her latest venture marks a significant milestone in her career as she steps into the role of host for the first time, for popular reality show MTV Date to Remember. “I am thrilled to embark on this exciting journey as the host of MTV’s Date to Remember Season 2. Being a part of the reality TV world has always been a transformative experience for me, stepping into the shoes of a host for this show is a dream come true. Love is a universal language, and I am excited to be the storyteller, weaving the narratives of genuine connections.”