Akanksha Puri's image makeover…

Akanksha Puri was recently spotted at an event, where she was given the title of Most Popular Face of the year. Akanksha has shed lot of kilos and her transformation is jaw dropping.
On the professional front, Akanksha is currently shooting for a few projects, including a web series. The diva will be seen alongside actor Randeep Hooda in Inspector Avinash.
