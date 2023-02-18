Akash Singh Rajput sets new records in sports

Actor Akash Singh Rajput, who has worked in TV shows such as Bazigar, Karmaphal Daata Shani and Porus, is currently making headlines for his cricket league.

Akash Singh Rajput (centre) with his cricket team

What started off as an endeavour to make sure people in rural areas get the right equipment and environment to play cricket, led to a tournament with 587 teams. Under the tournament, matches are being placed at five different locations, around 34 matches every day.

The finale of the tournament will be in March. The actor says, “I had done it before with 430 teams and now I am breaking my own record.”

He adds, “In villages, people still follow the caste system and to break that I wanted everyone to play the game. I saw small groups playing cricket on the streets with a bat, which is used to wash clothes and a rubber ball. They didn’t have resources and a place to play. I thought this must change, at least for the people in my place. Slowly, I started getting more applicants and it became massive. It sets a record with the highest number of people participating in a tournament with 600 teams, with 9,000 people playing in it in a single city.”