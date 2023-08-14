‘Akelli’ to arrive in theatres on August 25

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha-led drama thriller film Akelli will hit the cinema halls on August 25, the makers announced on Sunday. Set in Iraq, Akelli showcases how a person realises her own capabilities in adverse situations like being trapped in the desert land. The film, directed by debutant filmmaker Pranay Meshram, was earlier scheduled to be released on August 18. The movie is produced by Dashami Studioz’ Nitin Vaidya, Ninad Vaidya, Aparna Padgaonkar, Vicky Sidana and Shashant Shah.
Israeli actors Tsahi Halevi and Amir Boutrous, best known for featuring in the hit Israeli television series Fauda, are making their Indian film debut with this project.
