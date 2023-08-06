Akelli trailer released

ANI

After the teaser, the makers of Akelli, starring Nushrratt Bharuccha, on Friday launched the trailer of the film. Taking to Instagram, Nushrratt treated fans with a trailer video and wrote, “An ordinary girl’s battle for survival. #AkelliTrailer, out now. Coming only in cinemas on 18th August....#Akelli.”

The film is about an Indian girl who is stranded alone in war-torn Iraq and how she struggles for survival against all odds. The trailer shows Nushrratt’s character attempting to flee, but she is besieged by armed men. It then follows her life, showing how she left Mosul for a career, how she had been working and settling down in a whole new nation until a war breaks out. Akelli is helmed by Pranay Meshram, who has worked as an associate director for various projects and will debut as a director with this film. The film is produced by Dashami Studioz’ Nitin Vaidya, Ninad Vaidya, Aparna Padgaonkar,, along with Vicky Sidana and Shashant Shah. Actors Tsahi Halevi and Amir Boutrous, who are known for their performances in the popular Israeli series Fauda, are all set to make their Bollywood debut with the film.

Earlier, Nushrratt said in a statement, “Akelli has been an overwhelming experience altogether and far from any role I have played till now. It was emotionally draining for me to portray a character like this, and it makes you think of all the challenges that someone so young must have to go through to provide for their loved ones. I am hoping the audience will be able to connect with my character’s journey and will hopefully like it.”

