Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's Selfiee now on Disney+ Hotstar

Selfiee, starring Akshay Kumar as Vijay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi as Om Prakash Agarwal, along with Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha, is now streaming on Disney+Hotstar. It has been directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Dharma Productions, Magic Frames, Prithviraj Productions and Cape Of Good Films.

About the release, Akshay Kumar said, “In a country like India where stars are made based on the love they receive from fans, Selfiee is a film that captures the journey of a fan and star in a different perspective. The music, the emotions, the chemistry and the whole story of the film is intriguing. I am happy that it will now reach a wider audience across the globe”

Emraan Hashmi added, “I believe the movie is a tribute to all the fans and I would like to dedicate it to them. The film is a journey of a fan just wanting a selfie with his favourite superstar.”