Akshay Kumar and his team trained 90,000 women in martial arts

Akshay Kumar, who will be soon seen in the film Selfiee, recently talked about teaching martial arts to women for self-defense on Kaun Banega Crorepati 14.
He thought of starting these classes after the brutal murder and rape of a 22-year-old girl in Delhi in 2012, which was widely known as Nirbhaya case.
He shared, “After the Nirbhaya case in 2012, I started the women’s self-defense class in 2013. In my life, I am in this position today not because of acting but because of martial arts, self-defense, and discipline hence I started these classes in many parts of India.”
It has been 10 years since that and till now Akshay and his team have trained 90,000 women free of cost.
The Khiladi Kumar, after training in martial arts in Thailand for a few years and then in Mumbai, was a martial arts teacher before starting his career in acting.
