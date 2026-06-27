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Home / Lifestyle / Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan reunite after 18 years for Priyadarshan’s thriller ‘Haiwaan’

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan reunite after 18 years for Priyadarshan’s thriller ‘Haiwaan’

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PTI
Updated At : 05:22 PM Jun 27, 2026 IST
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"Haiwaan", a new film that will reunite Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan after 18 years, is set to hit cinemas worldwide on September 11, the makers announced Saturday.

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The film is directed by ace filmmaker Priyadarshan, known for hit comedies such as "Hera Pheri", "Hulchul", "Bhool Bhulaiyaa" and "Hungama".

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Backed by KVN Productions and Thespian Films, "Haiwaan" also features actors Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher.

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The makers shared the announcement on their official Instagram handle.

"One obsession. One relentless pursuit. One date you'll want to remember. #Haiwaan - A Priyadarshan film starring Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in cinemas 11th September 2026. Mark your calendars," the post read.

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Akshay and Saif have shared the screen space in many movies such as "Main Khiladi Tu Anari", "Yeh Dillagi", "Aarzoo", "Tu Chor Main Sipahi" and "Keemat".

They were last seen together in the 2008 action film "Tashan", which also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anil Kapoor.

According to reports, "Haiwaan", which is billed as a taut thriller packed with suspense and high-stakes drama, is a Hindi-language remake of the 2016 Malayalam film "Oppam", headlined by Mohanlal.

Akshay currently stars in "Welcome to the Jungle", the third instalment of the popular "Welcome" franchise directed by Ahmed Khan. The film was released in theatres on Friday.

Saif was most recently seen in the Netflix crime drama "Kartavya", directed by Pulkit and produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, in which he played a police officer alongside Rasika Dugal and Sanjay Mishra.

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