Akshay Kumar opens up on films not working at box office

During the trailer launch of his upcoming movie, Cuttputlli, in Mumbai, Akshay Kumar finally broke the silence on his recent films not working at the box office.

The actor expressed concern over not being able to impress the audience. Akshay acknowledged that everyone needed to understand what the audience actually was looking for in films. He also added that no one else was to be blamed for it. Akshay was asked about the poor performance of Bollywood films in general in recent times to which he said, “Films are not working, it is our fault, my fault. I have to make changes, understand what the audience wants and there is nobody else to be blamed for it but me.”