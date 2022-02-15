Akshay Kumar pays heartfelt tribute to Pulwama martyrs

On the occasion of three years of the Pulwama attack (February 14), Akshay Kumar shared a heartfelt post on his social media handle.
The actor remembered the sacrifice of the martyrs. Akshay wrote, “My heartfelt tribute to all our brave soldiers who lost their lives on this day in Pulwama. We will always remain indebted to them and their families for their supreme sacrifice#PulwamaAttack.”
Not only Akshay Kumar but Anupam Kher also took to his official Twitter handle to pay a tribute to the Pulwama attack martyrs. On February 14, 2019, a suicide bomber of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group had attacked the CRPF convoy in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. —TMS
