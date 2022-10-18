Akshay Kumar refutes reports of owning Rs 260-crore private jet

With back-to-back successful films, Akshay Kumar is one of the top-paid stars of Bollywood. Recently, a report stated that Akshay Kumar owned a private jet worth Rs 260-crore.

Reacting to the same, Akshay tweeted, “Liar, Liar… Pants on fire! Heard this in childhood? Well, some people have clearly not grown up, and I’m just not in a mood to let them get away with it. Write baseless lies about me, and I’ll call it out…” Many fans and Twitterati took to the comments section and lauded the actor for reacting to the claims. A user wrote, “Nice to see your aggressive mood after long time.” Another called him a “King”. — TMS

#akshay kumar