Akshay Kumar tests Covid positive, will not attend Cannes Film Festival

Akshay Kumar, who had tested positive for Covid-19 in April last year, has tested positive for the virus once again. Akshay took to Twitter to inform everyone. He also mentioned that he would not be able to attend the Cannes Film Festival this year. Akshay wrote, “Was really looking forward to rooting for our cinema at the India pavilion at #Cannes2022.”
