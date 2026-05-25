Akshay Kumar to feature in alien action film 'Samuk'

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Varma said the project was inspired by his fascination with elite security forces and iconic sci-fi horror films. “Samukwas born from my love for the SPG world and survival thrillers like Alien and Predator. Bringing those influences together with Akshay sir has been surreal...I always wanted the creature to feel physically real on set. That old-school tactile horror is what made films like Alien timeless," he said.

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The film also brings together a major international technical team from Hollywood franchise filmmaking. Acclaimed creature FX designer Alec Gillis has joined the project to design and create the film's alien creature. The film's action will be overseen by British stunt coordinator Luke Tumber.