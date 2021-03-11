Akshay salutes real warriors on The Kapil Sharma Show

On The Kapil Sharma Show, when actor Akshay Kumar came to promote Prithviraj with co-actor Manushi Chhillar and director Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, he revealed how he had to wear clothes that were heavy, but not heavier in comparison to actual clothes worn by real warriors of history.
Akshay said, “The clothes I have worn in Prithviraj weighed around five to six kilos. Yet, the actual warriors of our past, actual Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan or Shivaji Maharaj, would wear clothes that would weigh around 35-40 kilos. On top of that they would carry these big swords. They were the real warriors. And they would fight wearing the heavy attire.”
