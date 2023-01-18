Akshay's anti-smoking ad to play before web series as well?

Since Independence Day 2018, an advertisement about anti-smoking, starring Akshay Kumar, has compulsorily been attached to all films that are released in theatres. In the clip, Akshay persuades a man to quit smoking for the betterment of his and his wife’s health. While many have raised eyebrows on the need of an advertisement to educate viewers, the health ministry refused to take it down.

The latest development is that the ministry is now considering playing the advertising on web shows and films that are a part of digital platforms. The ministry of health is consulting the ministry of information and broadcasting that a notification should be issued to streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar etc. in this regard. — TMS