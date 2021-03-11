Alaya F, KushaKapila whip up a storm in 'Swipe Ride' series

Tinder, the popular app for meeting new people, is back with an all-new episode of Swipe Ride, with Alaya F as the surprise celebrity guest. Kusha Kapila takes the driver’s seat once again to pick up Tinder members to meet their dates. They chat about the nuances of romance, what they want in a modern relationship and how meaningful connections can take different forms on Tinder.

Alaya F, who represents today’s generation, said, “I used Tinder when I was studying in New York. It gave me the freedom to meet new people in a new city, on my own terms, who I otherwise wouldn’t have. Personally, it’s not just a platform for dating or finding the perfect match, it’s whatever you want it to be - to find friends, roommates, travel buddies. My conversation with the Tinder member on Swipe Ride simply reminded me how dating apps give us the opportunity to take control and decide our own connections, experiences, and pace, and how universal the experience is for every young Indian woman.”