Alec Baldwin is back...

The work on Alec Baldwin’s Rust will most probably resume in January, more than a year after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed on sets. However, the production will not return to New Mexico, where a criminal investigation and state workplace safety proceedings remain unresolved.
The filmmaking team is planning to restart production in California.
The production company announced a settlement on October 5 with Matthew Hutchins, the widower of the cinematographer. Under the agreement, the production will be able to resume after a 15-month hiatus. Matthew Hutchins said in a statement that completing the film would be a way ‘to pay tribute to Halyna’s final work’. Halyna Hutchins was shot while preparing a scene in a church with actor Alec Baldwin on October 21, 2021. Baldwin unholstered a gun, which he had been told was ‘cold’, and it fired. The bullet passed through her body and lodged in the shoulder of director Joel Souza.
Hutchins was airlifted to a hospital, where she died. Souza, who is returning to complete the film, was released from the hospital later that day.
