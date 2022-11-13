Alec Baldwin seeks to 'clear his name,' accuses crew of negligence in 'Rust' death

Alec Baldwin filed a cross-complaint on Friday seeking to ‘clear his name’ in the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, and said blame for the tragedy lies with three crew members and with the man who supplied the ammunition.
Baldwin named all four as cross-defendants in a lawsuit originally filed against him last year by Mamie Mitchell, the film’s script supervisor. Baldwin said he relied on all four to do their jobs, and that Hutchins died as a result of their negligence. As a result, Baldwin said he experienced ‘immense grief’ and suffered an ‘emotional, physical and financial toll’. “More than anyone else on that set, Baldwin has been wrongfully viewed as the perpetrator of this tragedy,” wrote Baldwin’s attorney, Luke Nikas.
“By these Cross-Claims, Baldwin seeks to clear his name and hold cross-defendants accountable for their misconduct.” — IANS
