Alec Baldwin welcomes seventh child

As he battles on the legal front with regard to the Rust fatal shooting incident last year, Hollywood star Alec Baldwin welcomed a baby daughter with his wife Hilaria. This is their seventh child together. The 64-year-old actor has been married to 38-year-old yoga enthusiast Hilaria since 2012 and together they already have an eight-year-old daughter named Carmen, seven-year-old son Rafael, five-year-old son Leonardo, four-year-old son Romeo, one-year-old son Eduardo and a one-year-old daughter named Lucia, who was born via surrogate.
Baldwin also has a 26-year-old daughter named Ireland who is from his past marriage to Kim Basinger — which lasted from 1993 until 2002. Now Alec and Hilaria have another mouth to feed with the arrival of their newest daughter — who they have named Ilaria Catalina Irena. Taking to Instagram, Hilaria shared a video of her baby daughter in hospital. She wrote a caption alongside the video which stated: “She’s here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true. Both she and I are happy and healthy.” —IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 IIT students among 7 killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal's Kullu
Victims were residents of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana...
Rupee falls 43 paise to all-time low of 81.52 against US dollar
The strengthening of the American currency and risk-averse s...
'One nation, one exam' concept in the works: UGC chairman
Jagadesh Kumar says almost 90 universities have adopted the ...
Row over Assam chief minister, Sadhguru's Kaziranga park night jeep safari
Did not break any law, says Assam CM after FIR filed against...
Delhi court grants interim bail to Jacqueline Fernandez in money-laundering case
Special Judge Shailendra Malik grants Fernandez the relief o...