Alec Baldwin welcomes seventh child

As he battles on the legal front with regard to the Rust fatal shooting incident last year, Hollywood star Alec Baldwin welcomed a baby daughter with his wife Hilaria. This is their seventh child together. The 64-year-old actor has been married to 38-year-old yoga enthusiast Hilaria since 2012 and together they already have an eight-year-old daughter named Carmen, seven-year-old son Rafael, five-year-old son Leonardo, four-year-old son Romeo, one-year-old son Eduardo and a one-year-old daughter named Lucia, who was born via surrogate.

Baldwin also has a 26-year-old daughter named Ireland who is from his past marriage to Kim Basinger — which lasted from 1993 until 2002. Now Alec and Hilaria have another mouth to feed with the arrival of their newest daughter — who they have named Ilaria Catalina Irena. Taking to Instagram, Hilaria shared a video of her baby daughter in hospital. She wrote a caption alongside the video which stated: “She’s here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true. Both she and I are happy and healthy.” —IANS