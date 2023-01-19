Ali Fazal’s ‘The Underbug’ to premiere at Slamdance Film Festival

Directed by Shujaat Saudagar, The Underbug stars Ali Fazal and Hussain Dalal in the lead roles. The film has been officially selected for the upcoming edition of Slamdance Film Festival, which is set to take place from January 20-26 in Salt Lake City and Park City, Utah, and virtually from January 23-29.

Says Ali, “It’s unlike any other film I have ever done in my career so far. The film was shot right in the middle of the pandemic. The hardest part was to gain the weight that was required for this character. The script was a collaboration of sorts between the actors, the writers and our director. For that matter even our DOP, whose eyes and lenses were totally in sync with the story we all were trying to tell.”— TMS