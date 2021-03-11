Ali Fazal has a new fitness trainer for Mirzapur Season 3

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal, who plays Guddu Pandit in the web series Mirzapur, is currently busy with shooting season three of the show. In a new development, the actor has hired a new trainer to work towards his character's physicality. Fitness trainer Rohit Nayyar, who has taken the onus, specializes in ju-jitsu, MMA and boxing at the profesional levels. Rohit has taken on the challenge to train Ali with a brand new fitness regimen.
Ali says, "I don't think I have it in me to be stifled inside a gymnasium at all times, knowing how big the world is and the word fitness is. I experiment a lot to keep myself engaged. For me, it has to be like going back to play school. Even on sets during action sequences, I am like a kid in an amusement park, just trying have some fun — choreographed fun." The actor further mentioned that Rohit has been a great addition to his world view.
"He is full of surprises and raw talent and most of all a good heart. So I will try and learn as much as I can," the actor added. Ali will next be seen as the lead in Vishal Bhardwaj's Khufiya with Tabu and another Hollywood flick, Kandahar.
— IANS
