Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor blessed with a daughter

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child together on Sunday (November 6). And it’s a baby girl! Alia was rushed to Mumbai’s HN Reliance hospital on Sunday morning and later became mum to a beautiful baby girl. Ranbir, Neetu Kapoor and the Bhatt family were all by Alia’s side.

Alia and Ranbir issued a joint statement on Instagram that read, “The best news of our lives…Our baby is here...And what a magical girl she is! We are officially bursting with love —blessed and obsessed parents! Love love love…Ranbir and Alia.” The couple posted an image of a happy family of a lion, lioness and their cub along with the statement. —TMS