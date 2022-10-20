Alia Bhatt completes 10 years in the film industry

ANI

It’s a happy day for mommy-to-be Alia Bhatt as she completed 10 years in the Indian film industry. Celebrating the special moment, Alia took to Instagram and expressed her gratitude.

“10 years today ...and I am so grateful...every single day…I promise to do better, work harder! Thank you…,” she wrote, while adding her sun-kissed picture. As soon as Alia dropped the post, Kareena Kapoor wrote: ‘The best there is.”

Alia made her debut in 2012 with Student of the Year. She has proved her mettle again and again with films like Highway, Raazi, Dear Zindagi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kapoor and Sons, and Darlings, and has mixed it up with commercial choices like Brahmastra, the Dulhania series, 2 States and more. She is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, which also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The action spy thriller will be released on Netflix in 2023.