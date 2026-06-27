Alia Bhatt drops new ‘Alpha’ looks ahead of release

As the count down to the release of Alpha continues, actor Alia Bhatt has unveiled fresh stills from the upcoming action thriller, giving fans another glimpse of her fierce on-screen avatar.

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Alia shared pictures along with a caption that read, "7 days to go. #Alpha releasing in cinemas from July 3." The pictures feature the Raazi actor in an intense action-ready look, continuing the promotional campaign for the film ahead of its theatrical release.

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Fans, in no time, chimed in the comment section to express excitement about watching Alia in a full-fledged action role. One user commented, "The countdown has officially begun. Can't wait to watch Alia own the big screen," while another wrote, "7 days to go! So ready to watch Alia redefine what a female action hero looks like." The new stills come days after the makers released the official trailer of Alpha.

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The trailer introduces Alia's character, Sita. The trailer also showcases several large-scale action sequences led by Alia, while Sharvari appears as a mysterious woman whom Sita initially struggles to trust before the two join forces for a dangerous mission.

Anil Kapoor is also seen in a pivotal role, while Bobby Deol plays the film's primary antagonist. The trailer ends with a brief glimpse of a mystery character, whose identity has not been revealed, prompting speculation among fans that it could be Hrithik Roshan. Only the character's green eyes are shown in the closing moments.

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Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari and is set to release in cinemas worldwide on July 3, 2026. — ANI