Alia Bhatt flaunts her cute smile as she poses with badminton player Chirag Shetty

Alia Bhatt recently visited Delhi for an event where she crossed paths with badminton player Chirag Shetty. On Saturday, Chirag took to his Instagram account and shared a picture from his meeting with Alia.
He shared the picture on his stories, which he captioned, “Pleasure meeting you @aliabhatt! Had always been a huge admirer of your work.” Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be next seen in director Vasan Bala’s upcoming film Jigra.
The film is all set to hit theatres on September 27, 2024. Apart from this, Alia will also be seen in director Farhan Akhtar’s film Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.
