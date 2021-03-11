Alia Bhatt pens a special note on Karan Johar’s 50th birthday

Karan Johar turned 50 on Wednesday (May 25). Wishes poured in for him from friends, family, fans and followers on social media. Alia Bhatt also wished KJo and penned a special post for him. The actress shared unseen pictures from her wedding, and called Karan her ‘father, best friend and mentor’.

Alia wrote, “To the most generous soul I know!... to the man who is my father ... my best friend .. and my mentor! Happy 50th Birthday K! I pray and wish for only love peace and joy in your life, you deserve it all and much much more for all the light and goodness you bring into people’s lives! I love you more than this Instagram post can ever handle…” Alia and Karan share a special bond.It was Karan who launched Alia with Student Of The Year.