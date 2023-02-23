Alia Bhatt tags Mumbai police as media outlet invades privacy

The paparazzi culture has often been called out by celebrities in the West as well as in the Indian film industry.

On February 21, the new mommy of B-town, Alia Bhatt, took to her Instagram stories to call out a media outlet and their photographers who were trying to zoom in on the actress from the terrace of another building.

I was in my house having a perfect afternoon sitting in my living room when I felt ‘something’ watching me…

Furious, at the breach of privacy, Alia tagged the Mumbai police in her post asking them to take the offender to the task.

She wrote in her post, “Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfect normal afternoon sitting in my living room when I felt something watching me…I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighbouring building with a camera right on me! In what world is this okay and allowed? This is a gross invasion of someone’s privacy! There’s a line you just cannot cross and it’s safe to say all lines were crossed today! @MumbaiPolice.”