Alia Bhatt to attend the Gucci Cruise Show in London

ANI

After stealing the spotlight at Met Gala 2024 in a Sabyasachi saree, actress Alia Bhatt is now all set to grab eyeballs with her presence at the Gucci Cruise show 2025 in London.

Before boarding the flight to London, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star happily posed for the shutterbugs at the Mumbai airport on Monday night. She looked simple yet stylish in a comfortably cool airport ensemble. Alia donned a pair of denim jeans and a white t-shirt. She opted for minimal make-up.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Alia Bhatt #England #London