Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2 commences

Well-known television star Abhishek Nigam is all set to join the cast of Sony SAB’s Alibaba - Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2 and will be seen essaying the lead character of Alibaba. In this new version of the show, Abhishek will be helming the lead role and seen in an exciting new avatar, infusing new energy into the character of Ali. With more smartness, aggression and new techniques of martial arts, Ali is perfect and is always two steps ahead of his rivals. With the same heart of gold, it will be exciting to watch Ali return to Parwaz and continue his journey.
Prior to joining the cast of this show, Abhishek was loved as the lead of Sony SAB’s popular show Hero - Gayab Mode On, which was a massive success and greatly appreciated by viewers. Abhishek’s return to Sony SAB as Alibaba also happens to be his return to television after a gap of almost two years.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nepal: At least 44 killed as plane with 72 people onboard, including five Indians, crashes in Pokhara
The government has set up a panel to investigate the cause o...
Cong MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh cremated in native village in Jalandhar; Rahul Gandhi, state leaders attend last rites
His son and Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary lit the pyre; a...
Gangster Goldy Brar’s close aide arrested by Punjab Police from Himachal
Was involved in the killing of sacrilege accused and Dera Sa...
Army soldiers pushed frontiers of valour; acted as saviours in times of calamities: President Murmu on Army Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauds the Army, saying the...
Strong defensive posture being maintained along LAC: Army Chief
Speaking at the Army Day parade, General Manoj Pande said st...