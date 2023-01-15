Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2 commences

Well-known television star Abhishek Nigam is all set to join the cast of Sony SAB’s Alibaba - Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2 and will be seen essaying the lead character of Alibaba. In this new version of the show, Abhishek will be helming the lead role and seen in an exciting new avatar, infusing new energy into the character of Ali. With more smartness, aggression and new techniques of martial arts, Ali is perfect and is always two steps ahead of his rivals. With the same heart of gold, it will be exciting to watch Ali return to Parwaz and continue his journey.

Prior to joining the cast of this show, Abhishek was loved as the lead of Sony SAB’s popular show Hero - Gayab Mode On, which was a massive success and greatly appreciated by viewers. Abhishek’s return to Sony SAB as Alibaba also happens to be his return to television after a gap of almost two years.