Alka Yagnik becomes the most streamed artiste on YouTube

Alka Yagnik is one of the finest singers in Bollywood. From Agar Tum Saath Ho to You Are My Soniya, she has given us some of the greatest hits of all time. The singer has now created a record. According to the Guinness World Book Records, Alka was the most streamed artiste on YouTube globally with 15.3 billion streams in 2022, and an average of 42 million per day! Surpassing Bad Bunny (Puerto Rico), who received 14.7 billion streams, the Bollywood singer has bagged the first position.

Besides, the list also revealed that Alka Yagnik was the most streamed artiste on YouTube, with 17.7 billion streams in 2021 and 16.6 billion in 2020. Moreover, according to ChartMasters, close to 25 per cent of YouTube’s users are from India. By continent, the market share is dominated by Asia and the top 10 was dominated by South Korean superstars BTS with 7.95 billion streams and Blackpink at 7.03 billion. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift (4.33 billion) was in 26th place, Drake (2.9 billion) was at the 50th place, and The Weeknd (5.7 billion) in the 13th place. —TMS