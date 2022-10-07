Sangita Ghosh on being a part of Swaran Ghar

Sangita Ghosh plays the lead role in Swaran Ghar, which is all about family and relationships. Talking about the show, Sangita says, “The show is high on story, not on performance. In real-life drama happens every day. We are so attached to our family, friends and work and we can’t detach easily. The simplicity of the show makes it a little hard. It is very difficult to be simple, natural and relatable. Sometimes we can’t make it to the goal and sometimes we do. My co-actors are amazing, we always help each other.”
The current generation deals very differently with parents compared to how it was before. “I think this debate is only applicable when it comes to cities. In rural places, it’s still the same, it’s still very difficult to stand for rights and to speak up for oneself,” she adds.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Enforcement Directorate holds raids on liquor contractors in Faridkot, Ludhiana, Chandigarh
Searches held at various locations of liquor baron Deep Malh...
Human rights campaigners of Belarus, Russia and Ukraine win Nobel Peace Prize
'The Peace Prize laureates represent civil society in their ...
Rupee falls 15 paise to close at all-time low of 82.32 against US dollar
The Indian currency for the first time closed below the 82 l...
Suspect in Punjabi family murder had once worked for victims' trucking business and had feud with them
The feud dated back a year, the sheriff said, and “got prett...
Mohali RPG attack case solved, claims Delhi Police; 2 held
Were tasked by Pakistan-based gangster-terrorist Harvinder R...