Sangita Ghosh on being a part of Swaran Ghar

Sangita Ghosh plays the lead role in Swaran Ghar, which is all about family and relationships. Talking about the show, Sangita says, “The show is high on story, not on performance. In real-life drama happens every day. We are so attached to our family, friends and work and we can’t detach easily. The simplicity of the show makes it a little hard. It is very difficult to be simple, natural and relatable. Sometimes we can’t make it to the goal and sometimes we do. My co-actors are amazing, we always help each other.”

The current generation deals very differently with parents compared to how it was before. “I think this debate is only applicable when it comes to cities. In rural places, it’s still the same, it’s still very difficult to stand for rights and to speak up for oneself,” she adds.