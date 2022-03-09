Shiv Panditt opens up on his latest web show, Sutliyan

Shiv Panditt plays a pivotal role in ZEE5’s latest web series Sutliyan. The show aims to start a conversation about the new-age family, and the relationship between grown-up adults and their parents. Shiv says, “The show offers a realistic approach to family dynamics and complexities - a family which has dealt with Covid, is dealing with struggles, adapting to each other because the family belongs to a small locality in Bhopal. From there each kid has branched out and gone to the cities, and it is how the mother is now adapting to the ever-changing mindset of the kids.”
He adds, “It’s primarily a show about bonding, adaptability, realistic point of view and family dynamics. If the show makes you relate to your family dynamic in any way, then it will be a big win for Sutliyan. The entire family can watch a show like this as it touches upon issues that often remain unsaid.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: McDonald's, Starbucks, Coke, Pepsi join exodus out of Russia
The Chicago-based burger giant says it will temporarily clos...
Russia-Ukraine War: All Indian students stuck in Ukraine's Sumy moved to safe zone
Russian, Ukrainian ministers to meet in Turkey tomorrow
Russia-Ukraine War: Some key developments in the conflict
Ukraine is in dire need of air-defense systems
Ukraine crisis: A backpack and a phone number written on hand; netizens hail 600-mile solo journey of 11-year-old Ukrainian lad
Couple of days ago, Slovakia Police shared sentimental story...
D-day tomorrow: All eyes on whether BJP will retain UP, Uttarakhand, Goa and make any impact in Punjab
A lot is riding on the verdict for all stakeholders, especia...