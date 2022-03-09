Shiv Panditt plays a pivotal role in ZEE5’s latest web series Sutliyan. The show aims to start a conversation about the new-age family, and the relationship between grown-up adults and their parents. Shiv says, “The show offers a realistic approach to family dynamics and complexities - a family which has dealt with Covid, is dealing with struggles, adapting to each other because the family belongs to a small locality in Bhopal. From there each kid has branched out and gone to the cities, and it is how the mother is now adapting to the ever-changing mindset of the kids.”

Shiv Panditt opens up on his latest web show, Sutliyan

He adds, “It’s primarily a show about bonding, adaptability, realistic point of view and family dynamics. If the show makes you relate to your family dynamic in any way, then it will be a big win for Sutliyan. The entire family can watch a show like this as it touches upon issues that often remain unsaid.”