Mantra talks about his role in 'Breathe'

Amazon original series Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2 premiered on Prime Video recently. The psychological crime thriller returned after two years with Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher and Ivana Kaur reprising their roles. Naveen Kasturia is the new addition to season two. Actor Mantra has also played a special part in this series, which has received rave reviews from the audiences.

Mantra shares, “I play a visually challenged ventriloquist in Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2. This is my second project with Abhishek Bachchan after Game (2011) and it’s always fun hanging with him, may it be a film set or a kabaddi mat.”

On what preparation went into playing a blind character, Mantra explains, “Playing a visually challenged person is a tricky business and all my training of being on stage for various theatre productions came in handy while preparing for Breathe. I didn’t get much time to prepare for this role, but being a voice artiste I have had a chance to dub for many animation characters, which helped me get into the skin of a ventriloquist.”