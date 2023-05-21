All ‘arranged’: Surveen Chawla

Actress Surveen Chawla will be making an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. She earlier visited Cannes in 2013 for her film ‘Ugly’.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre files plea in SC, seeks review of May 11 Constitution Bench verdict
Claims it will destroy the Constitution
Hours after swearing-in, Karnataka Cabinet approves 5 poll guarantees
Kharge’s son among eight ministers take oath | Show of stren...
Quad to involve more nations in Indo-Pacific
Will help end conflict, PM tells Zelenskyy