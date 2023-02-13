Darshan Raval releases his song ‘Piya Re’

Audiences’ favourite Darshan Raval is back! He kickstarted the season of love by dropping his all-new love ballad Piya Re. Darshan is breaking records as Piya Re has been trending on social media since its launch. In less than 24 hours, the song has amassed two million views.

Shot in the picturesque locales of Himachal Pradesh, the video of the song showcases him on a journey in the mountains to discover love. Piya Re is Darshan’s first track for 2023.