Darshan Raval releases his song ‘Piya Re’

Audiences’ favourite Darshan Raval is back! He kickstarted the season of love by dropping his all-new love ballad Piya Re. Darshan is breaking records as Piya Re has been trending on social media since its launch. In less than 24 hours, the song has amassed two million views.
Shot in the picturesque locales of Himachal Pradesh, the video of the song showcases him on a journey in the mountains to discover love. Piya Re is Darshan’s first track for 2023.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Retail inflation breaches RBI comfort zone, rises to 3-month high of 6.52 per cent in January
Inflation rate for the food basket was at 5.94 pc in January...
Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging validity of delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir
A Bench of Justice SK Kaul and Justice AS Oka, however, clar...
Punjab Governor lambasts CM Bhagwant Mann on various issues, including procedure for sending teachers to Singapore for training
In a letter, Banwarilal Purohit questions appointment of ‘ta...
Adani-Hindenburg row: Centre agrees to Supreme Court proposal of setting up of a panel of experts on regulatory mechanism
Said it wanted to give the names of the domain experts for t...