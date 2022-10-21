Once a child actor, Aadil Jaipuri is all set to woo the audience

Aadil Jaipuri, who has worked as a child artiste in several films as well as TV shows such as Zindagi Teri meri Kahani, Saamnewali Khidki Me, Aangan and more, is set to woo audiences as a grown up actor now.

Aadil Jaipuri is the grandson of legendary lyricist Hasrat Jaipuri. Talking about his passion for acting, Aadil says, “Do not do something if you can’t do it passionately. I mean, this is the mantra that I have lived by all my life. Acting is my passion. Acting is life. Commerce for me is a byproduct of this passion. I genuinely hope that my passion translates into my performance.”