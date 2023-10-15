All in good fun: Big B reveals why he calls Shefali Shah malkin ji

Sony Entertainment Television’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 hosted will host versatile actress Shefali Shah and revered social worker Hare Ram Pandey in its Shaandaar Somvaar episode.

Actress par excellence, Shefali Shah, who has created a niche for herself with her portrayal of diverse characters, will be instrumental in providing thoughtful insights during the gameplay and supporting Hare Ram ji.

During an engaging conversation with the guests, the host of the show, Amitabh Bachchan affectionately refers to Shefali Shah as malkin ji. The reason behind this endearing nickname traces back to the time when they shot for the film, Waqt: The Race Against Time.

Elaborating, Big B spoke about how Vipul Shah, who is Shefali Shah’s husband, had approached him with the script of the movie and he immediately agreed to be a part of it. Interestingly, Shefali played Big B’s wife in the movie. Reminiscing the days of shooting, Big B says, “Shefali Shah is Vipul Shah’s wife, and she was playing my on-screen wife. But it was the way she was on the sets of the film that I learnt who was the malkin of the house! She was in control and provided instructions wherever necessary. That is when I thought that she was zabardast.”