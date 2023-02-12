All is not well with Rubina

Former Bigg Boss 14 winner and television actress Rubina Dilaik has shared a health update saying that she has fever and swollen lips, making her to “look like a duck.” Rubina took to Instagram, where she shared pictures of her face and lips.

Alongside the image, she wrote: “Fever, sore throat , infection and swollen lips, I surely look like a Duck (without fillers). And I’m frustrated and also laughing looking at myself.”

On the work front, Rubina was seen in the dance-based reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and was also a finalist in reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12. —IANS