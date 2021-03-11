Aamir Khan has a special message for board students

Aamir Khan’s films Taare Zameen Par and 3 Idiots were based on the lives of students and the actor is often motivating them.

Recently, the superstar shared a note on social media for students who will soon be giving their board exams. He wrote, “Best of luck to all students who will soon be giving their exams! Give it your best, and leave the rest… And remember…Re chachu, all is well! Love.” — TMS