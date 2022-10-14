Deepika Padukone opens up about rumours of trouble in marriage with Ranveer Singh

ANI

Deepika Padukone recently appeared on Meghan Markle’s podcast. The podcast covered various topics and aspects but one particular segment managed to grab everyone’s attention.

Deepika indirectly quashed all rumours suggesting trouble in her marriage and confirmed that all is well with Ranveer. Deepika said that Ranveer has been away for a week attending some music festival and that when he gets back he will be happy to see her.

“My husband was at a music festival for a week and he has just come back home. So, he is gonna be happy to see my face,” said Deepika.

Last month, social media was abuzz with rumours about their separation. And while both the actors didn’t comment on it, they indulged in PDA on Instagram, allowing their fans to take a sigh of relief! Last week, Ranveer took to social media and shared pictures of his hot pink avatar. His wife dropped a comment.”Edible,” she wrote. Ranveer replied to Deepika with a kiss emoji.