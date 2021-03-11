Aditya Narayan reveals daughter Tvisha's face for the first time

Aditya Narayan and wife Shweta Agarwal welcomed their first child, a daughter, in February this year.

Aditya later revealed that they named their daughter Tvisha. Now, on Monday (May 23), Aditya shared his baby girl’s adorable picture revealing her face for the first time.

Aditya also mentioned that his daughter will turn three months old on Tuesday (May 24). Sharing the adorable photo on Instagram, he wrote, “Three months old tomorrow! Here she is our beautiful angel @tvishanarayanjha. Shot by @thelooneylens PR & Stylist @dinky_nirh.”

Vishal Dadlani dropped a comment saying, “She’s everything! Pairon ka aashirwad lekar show shuru karte hain!” Sunidhi Chauhan commented, “Aweleeee!!! Mela bachcha.. God bless you my angel.” Vikrant Massey and HaarshLimbachiyaa dropped heart emojis on the post.