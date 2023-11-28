All praise for Naatu Naatu

American actor and film producer Michael Douglas talked about the way the Indian film industry is making its mark at the international level and also appreciated the music of RRR and called it "spectacular" as its song Naatu Naatu won an Oscar this year.
While interacting with the media at the 54th International Film Festival of India in Goa, he said, "It was spectacular, I mean bravo won the Oscar for the music but it was stunning. It deserves everything it gets and I think that it's a wonderful time for the film industry here to get the confidence."
He added that this kind of achievement gives confidence to the filmmakers to make good movies. He also thanked IFFI, saying, "Since we're just leaving right now, let me just thank the IFFI."
