TV stars all set for Garba nights

Navratri is here and after two years of the pandemic, it’s going to be grand Garba nights this season!
From fasting to wearing colourful outfits to maintaining discipline, celebrities are all geared up for the nine days of festivities. Sharing her excitement, actress Shubhaavi Choksey aka Nandini Kapoor of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, says, “For me, Navratri has always been about celebrating the festival with family and friends with much enthusiasm and focusing on shakti, the power that we all have reverberating within us.”
Anupama Solanki adds, “During this festival we get an opportunity to play dandia and everywhere you see lights and positivity. Everyone enjoys this festival—children, young people, old people. Now that the pandemic is over, I am looking forward to celebrate the festival.”
Talking about how she celebrates Navratri, actress Mitaali Nag says, “I fast on the first and the last day of Navratri. Every year, I do the Saptashati path religiously. I light an Akhand diya for the nine days.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 IIT students among 7 killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal's Kullu
Victims were residents of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana...
Rupee falls 43 paise to all-time low of 81.52 against US dollar
The strengthening of the American currency and risk-averse s...
Row over Assam chief minister, Sadhguru's Kaziranga park night jeep safari
Did not break any law, says Assam CM after FIR filed against...
Delhi court grants interim bail to Jacqueline Fernandez in money-laundering case
Special Judge Shailendra Malik grants Fernandez the relief o...
Jaishankar takes dig at American media for ‘biased’ India coverage
The External Affairs Minister slams the mainstream American ...