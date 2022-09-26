TV stars all set for Garba nights

Navratri is here and after two years of the pandemic, it’s going to be grand Garba nights this season!

Anupama Solanki

From fasting to wearing colourful outfits to maintaining discipline, celebrities are all geared up for the nine days of festivities. Sharing her excitement, actress Shubhaavi Choksey aka Nandini Kapoor of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, says, “For me, Navratri has always been about celebrating the festival with family and friends with much enthusiasm and focusing on shakti, the power that we all have reverberating within us.”

Shubhaavi Choksey

Anupama Solanki adds, “During this festival we get an opportunity to play dandia and everywhere you see lights and positivity. Everyone enjoys this festival—children, young people, old people. Now that the pandemic is over, I am looking forward to celebrate the festival.”

Talking about how she celebrates Navratri, actress Mitaali Nag says, “I fast on the first and the last day of Navratri. Every year, I do the Saptashati path religiously. I light an Akhand diya for the nine days.”