Miley Cyrus is coming out with a new single, Flowers

Miley Cyrus has a New Year gift for all her fans. The singer-actress will be releasing a new single titled Flowers, on January 13. The announcement came when a video showing Cyrus strutting through a street played after a commercial break.
In the clip, the Prisoner singer wore a gold mini dress that exposed her stomach, as a snippet of the upcoming tune played. “New Year, New Miley, New Single. Flowers January 13,” then flashed across a black background in white lettering.
Back in November, talk about new music from Cyrus began to circulate online after the Angels Like You songstress reunited in the studio with music producer Mike WiLL Made-It, with whom she worked on her fourth studio album Bangerz in 2013. —IANS
